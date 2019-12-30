The best marketing campaigns of 2019

From ocean-saving initiatives to body empowerment projects, Drapers reveals its top five fashion retail marketing campaigns of 2019.

Primark Man x Kem

Won Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (£100m+ turnover) at the Drapers Awards 2019

To build its fashion profile and increase sales in the menswear department in the UK and Ireland, Primark collaborated with UK television and social media personality Kem Cetinay – best known for winning ITV’s Love Island in 2017 – to launch a capsule collection in May. The 16-piece summer collection comprised of shirts, shorts, sliders and sunglasses and retailed between £2 and £9.

To ensure the story behind the collection remained authentic, Kem worked on Primark video and Instagram content in the six-months pre-launch, to introduce himself to the retailer’s customers. To tap into the summer customer mindset and target audience, Primark brought Kem and his closest TV friends (fellow Love Island stars Chris Hughes and Jack Fincham) on a content trip to Ibiza to launch the collection, which showcased on Primark.com, Primark social channels and Kem’s social media accounts over three days. The collection then launched in Ireland with a meet-and-greet event for local press and influencers.

Sweaty Betty Season of Empowerment

Won Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (up to £100m turnover) at the Drapers Awards 2019

Sweaty Betty’s marketing campaign called Season of Empowerment was created to raise awareness of female empowerment, which has been at the core of the brand since it was founded by creative director Tamara Hill-Norton in 1998.

The campaign launched in January by unveiling The Sweaty Betty Manifesto, which called for women to “Be proud to be female”, “Find strength in sisterhood”, “Respect your body and the planet” and “Live Actively”. Sweaty Betty used a diverse range of women for the campaign, who all had different body shapes and ages. They included Mia Kang, a body positivity campaigner and Muay Thai fighter, Sophie Apollonia, a dancer and choreographer and 63-year-old Yazemeenah Rossi, a yogi and model.

Crew Clothing’s Ocean Refresh

Operating in a market where customers are increasingly concerned with fashion’s environmental impact, Crew’s Ocean Refresh campaign earlier this year felt particularly relevant. The campaign involved a partnership with ocean activist Lizzie Outside and her river clean up charity Plastic Patrol in a joint mission to help clean up the UK’s waterways.

Crew worked with Lizzie to create a Crew Clothing X Plastic Patrol re-usable water bottle, with 10% from each sale donated to her charity.

The campaign also saw the launch of Oceanographic Magazine – a monthly magazine dedicated to ocean conservation – in all 79 of Crew’s stores, with £2 of each sale donated to ocean conservation charities.

Through this partnership, Crew aims to have raised £10,000 by the end 2020.

Sergio Pizzorno x CP Company for Flannels

Italian menswear brand CP Company and Kasabian guitarist Sergio Pizzorno collaborated to create a special edition poncho, sweatshirt and T-shirt, in partnership with UK retailer Flannels.

Inspired by Pizzorno’s concept of ‘The Mind’s Eye’, the marketing campaign launched in Autumn, with the poncho unveiled live during Kasabian’s headline performance at the Isle of Wight Festival on 22 June.

A social campaign followed teasing selected images from the performance and an exclusive book documenting ‘The Mind’s Eye’ journey.

This campaign reached more than 870k on Instagram – with an engagement rate over 100% higher than average.

Matalan Superstars

The Superstars campaign was 2019’s charity campaign in partnership with Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

Five years ago, Matalan pledged to raise £1.5m for Alder Hey by 2019. The aim was to also raise awareness for the hospital and showcase the work that happens there. As a result, 100% of the profits from sales as part of the campaign went to the hospital.

The Superstars range included pyjamas for the whole family, bed socks, bedding, sleep mask and a charity single, Reach for the Stars.

Celebrities and influencers got involved on social media showing their support: Denise Van Outen, Mark Wright, Scarlett Moffatt, Shirley Ballas, Jo O’Meara to name a few, taking the total influencer following to 2,920,438.

The original target was smashed after four years, taking the total after the Superstars campaign to £2.7m this year.