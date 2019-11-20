Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

The BFC launches new membership programme

20 November 2019By

Full screenBFC executive board

The British Fashion Council (BFC) is launching a new membership programme, an annual subscription and professional network of British designers.  

The BFC Membership provides designers, who are at various stages in fashion business from emerging to established brands, with access to an online portal of relevant industry news, government updates and insight reports. It offers them the opportunity to attend business development seminars, workshops and events from across the fashion industry, all highlighted in a weekly newsletter.

BFC Members can contribute to the industry through mentoring talent schemes for emerging businesses, share their knowledge and expertise at designer roundtables and commission insight reports. Members can participate in voting for The Fashion Awards, the annual industry celebration and fundraiser for the BFC Foundation. 

The programme is open to applications from fashion designers as well as direct to consumer businesses who meet the following criteria:

  • They have been trading for a minimum of two years and are a registered business with Companies House
  • Produce collections that consists of ready-to-wear and/or accessories
  • Have a product vision set out by a creative director and contribute both creatively and economically to the British fashion industry.

Membership levels will be determined by annual turnover, from designer members to patron members.

Caroline Rush, BFC CEO, commented: “The BFC is moving to a membership organisation as part of our mission to encourage collaboration and inclusivity, inviting designers to come together in support of the fashion industry’s eco-system. We invite and welcome new members to join, whose involvement and efforts will enable the future sustainable growth of our industry.”

 

