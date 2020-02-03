The Cambridge Satchel Company opens in Oxford

The store at 21 Broad Street in Oxford, opened on Saturday 1 February. It joins the brand’s growing bricks-and-mortar portfolio, which comprises its flagship in Cambridge, Seven Dials in London, Grass Market Edinburgh and Bicester Village in Oxfordshire.

The 600 sq ft trading floor is part of a 1,620 sq ft space split across five floors. The store has a series of rooms including a drawing room, a library filled with antique leather-bound books and a high-ceilinged atrium. The building also features two rooms for seasonal customer events and hosting VIP guests of the brand.



It houses the full collection from satchels to totes plus an exclusive Oxford Blue range.

“With our hometown of Cambridge, we have always had an affinity with university cities,” said Julie Deane, CEO and founder. “Just a stone’s throw from Oxford’s famous colleges and the Bodleian Library, the location of our new shop makes perfect sense to us. We were thrilled to discover what a rich history our shop has had in Oxford history – previously being a leather shoemaker and a leather-bound book specialist dating back to the early 18 Century. We are absolutely delighted to be a part of this historical city.”

The Cambridge Satchel Company was launched by Deane from her kitchen table in 2008. Now a global name stocked in more than 150 countries, the brand’s satchels, handbags and accessories are handcrafted by a team of leather specialists in its Leicester factory.