The essentials of engaging through innovation

Delving into the world of innovation and fashion at the Drapers Digital Festival, panellists Alixandra Burn, head of digital at Warehouse, Sally-Anne Newson, customer experience and digital product director at Shop Direct, Lars Rabe, managing director in the UK/EU for True Fit, and Rob Massa, general manager (EMEA) at BounceX, debated the best ways to engage fashion customers through innovation.