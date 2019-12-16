The Hut Group investment reaches €1bn

Coggles owner The Hut Group (THG) is reported to have raised additional funding to reach a total of €1bn (£832m) of investment to help drive expansion plans.
Sky News said investors BlackRock and Sofina are injecting £66m of new equity between them.
The Hut Group announced in November it was issuing £510m of debt with a seven-year maturity, and had secrued a five-year £150m revolving credit facility, underwritten by Barclays, HSBC, Citi and Santander
Sky News reported that a £200m package was also provided to a new THG subsidiary.
THG reported gross profit of £417m for the year to 31 December 2018 – up 24% from £318m in 2017.
It said it has grown sales from £80m in 2010 to more than £1bn in 2019, two-thirds of which are generated internationally across Europe, Asia and the US.
THG operates more than 100 fashion, health, beauty, fitness and lifestyle direct-to-consumer websites internationally. Fashion websites include All Sole, Coggles and online department store The Hut.
