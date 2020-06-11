The Hut Group sales top £1bn

The Hut Group’s (THG) profits have increased and total sales have surpassed £1bn in the year to 31 December 2019, thanks to new brand acquisitions and investment in technology.

THG operates more than 100 international direct-to-consumer fashion, lifestyle, health and beauty websites, including All Sole, Coggles and online department store The Hut.

It reported a 22% rise in gross profit to £511m in the year, and a 22% rise in EBITDA to £111m.

Total group sales soared 24% to £1.1bn, boosted by own brand and international sales.

During the period, the retailer also secured a new €1bn (£888m) banking credit facility, which it has pledged to spend on driving investments in beauty, nutrition, technology and infrastructure.

The Hut Group bought several brands during the year, including haircare beauty retailer Christophe Robin, signed a technology agreement with Nestlé and, most recently, exchanged contracts with Manchester airport to develop its “THQ” business campus and own airline.

It has invested more than £600m in its “leading proprietary ecommerce technology engine” over the last three years, which led to it “significantly expanding” its client base of international retailers.

Chief executive Matthew Moulding said: “THG has continued to develop our end-to-end technology platform, THG Ingenuity, which powers both our own brands and a growing number of major global consumer groups.

“We have significantly expanded our global fulfilment capability, broadening our reach to customers in 169 countries. THG has also made important investments in our THG Experience portfolio, expanding the offering of our influencer platform, and bringing more than 5,000 influencers currently to both our own and our partner brands.”

“Our people are the key to our success, and we have continued to invest in our talented teams. The development of the THQ business campus continues at pace and demonstrates our commitment to investing in our people.”