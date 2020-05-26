The Iconic launches 100% recyled packaging

The new white “Iconic” satchels are made from 100% recycled plastic and certified under the GECA’s (Good Environmental Choice Australia) Recycled Products Standard.

Customers will begin receiving orders in the new satchels from 26 May.

In March 2020, GFG published its inaugural sustainability report, outlining its global sustainability strategy and 2022 commitments. The new satchel initiative from The Iconic marks one of the first steps towards GFG’s target to use order satchels made from more sustainable materials across 100% of its delivery countries.

As part of its 2022 commitments, GFG will track and progressively reduce its waste to landfill by ensuring most customer order packaging is made of more sustainable materials, as well as by assessing and reducing the volume and impact of its private label packaging.

Jaana Quaintance-James, GFG’s chief sustainability officer, said: “At GFG we are committed to making continuous improvement towards our sustainability objectives and driving a more holistic and comprehensive approach to sustainability across the Group. We’re incredibly proud to offer our customers across Australia and New Zealand an improved satchel alternative and aim to do so for all of our over 13 million active customers across all GFG markets, over the next two years.

“While we recognise we have much more work to do, GFG is in a very unique position to help educate a huge part of the world’s population on what shopping sustainably means and this marks a big milestone in that journey.”