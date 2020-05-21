The Kooples names new artistic director

French fashion brand The Kooples has appointed Tom Van Dorpe as its new artistic director.
Belgian-born Van Dorpe will be responsible for setting a “new global creative vision” for The Kooples’ women’s, men’s, and accessory collections.
He has previously worked as a stylist and fashion consultant for brands including Fenty, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Max Mara Group.
Romain Guinier, CEO of The Kooples, said: “We are very happy to welcome Tom. His global vision, his creativity and his sense of sophisticated elegance will be great assets to reinforce the unique imagery of our brand. His appointment at The Kooples confirms [owner] the MF Brands Group’s great ambitions for our Maison.”
