The Kooples owner rebrands

6 March 2020By

Full screenThe Kooples

Swiss brand group Maus Frères International, which owns Lacoste, Gant and Aigle has rebranded as MF Brands Group. 

The move follows the group’s acquisition of The Kooples in 2019

Chief executive Thierry Guibert said: “This change in our identity is the logical and necessary outcome of our development over the last few years. Beyond a simple change of name, MF Brands Group above all reflects our new organisation, simultaneously more coherent, more integrated and more international, to serve the group’s different brands and their development”.   

The change in name also marks a change in governance with successive appointments of Romain Guinier as CEO of The Kooples, Sandrine Conseiller as CEO of Aigle and Patrik Söderström as CEO of Gant over the past year. 

 

