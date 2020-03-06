The Kooples owner rebrands

The move follows the group’s acquisition of The Kooples in 2019.

Chief executive Thierry Guibert said: “This change in our identity is the logical and necessary outcome of our development over the last few years. Beyond a simple change of name, MF Brands Group above all reflects our new organisation, simultaneously more coherent, more integrated and more international, to serve the group’s different brands and their development”.

The change in name also marks a change in governance with successive appointments of Romain Guinier as CEO of The Kooples, Sandrine Conseiller as CEO of Aigle and Patrik Söderström as CEO of Gant over the past year.