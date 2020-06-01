The Monday Briefing: Boohoo, Debenhams

What you need to know from this weekend’s news.

Boohoo Group faces US lawsuit: Lawyers in the US have reportedly filed a $100m (£81m) civil claim against Boohoo Group, claiming it engaged in deceptive pricing by running fake Sales and promotions. Documents filed in a Californian court, seen by The Daily Telegraph, state: ”They are inflated prices posted to lure unsuspecting customers into jumping at a fake ‘bargain’.” Drapers has contacted Boohoo Group for comment.

Debenhams CEO steps down: Debenhams’ chief executive Stefaan Vansteenkiste has stepped down as the department store group prepares for the next phase of its turnaround. Vansteenkiste, whose imminent departure had already been signalled, will remain as a consultant to Debenhams advising chair Mark Gifford on its future strategy.

Vansteenkiste joined Debenhams just under a year ago, bringing turnaround experience from restructuring specialist Alvarez & Marsal.

No new Debenhams CEO will be appointed for the time being. The existing leadership team, including managing director for fashion and home Steven Cook, brand development director Jess Shepherd, and chief marketing officer Abigail Coomber, will run the business day to day under the oversight of the administrator.