The Monday Briefing: Cath Kidston, JoJo Maman Bébé and New Look

23 March 2020By

What you missed from this weekend’s newspapers 

Cath Kidston seeks buyer: The retailer has drafted in advisers Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) to undertake an urgent review of its strategic options, Sky News reported. A&M notified prospective bidders last week that offers are required imminently for the business, as it attempts to avoid becoming the latest high street casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A Cath Kidston spokesman told Sky News the process was in its early stages, although A&M is said to be seeking to complete a sale “within a short time-frame”.

Drapers has contacted Cath Kidston and A&M for comment. 

Ted Baker to hire new chairman: Ted Baker is thought to be about to hire incumbent Easyjet chairman and former New Look chairman John Barton into the same role, The Sunday Times reported. 

Barton retired from New Look in August and was succeeded by Michael Roney. Ted Baker declined to comment.

Retailers demand rent cuts: Retailers including New Look, Arcadia and JoJo Maman Bébé are asking landlords for rent cuts or or delays to payments, according to the Sunday Telegraph. Arcadia has reportedly already asked for cuts of up to 50%.

In a letter to landlords seen by the newspaper, New Look’s chief executive Nigel Oddy said that “due to the significant footfall decline being experienced, a consequence of this unprecedented global pandemic, we are looking to you, amongst others, for support”.

Drapers has contacted New Look and JoJo Maman Bébé for comment. Arcadia declined to comment. 

