The Monday Briefing: Debenhams, Arcadia and Asda

What you need to know from this weekend’s news …

Debenhams legal challenge: Department store Debenhams is reported to be weighing up a legal challenge to absolve it of responsibility for its rent bill by The Times. The retailer has agreed terms landlords on 120 of its 142 stores. However, seven are to permanently close.

However, Debenhams’ administrators FRP Advisory have denied this.

They said: “The joint administrators and management team of Debenhams are in discussion with landlords in an effort to agree terms that reflect that stores are currently unable to trade due to the social distancing measures announced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These discussions have been largely positive and are on-going.”

Arcadia serves notice: Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group has reportedly served notice on stores with lease breaks or those that are due to expire, The Guardian has reported. The newspaper suggested Arcadia will enter negotiations with landlords, rather than closing the stores permanently.

Arcadia has been contacted for comment.

Asda cancels orders: Supermarket Asda has cancelled a quarter of clothing orders with suppliers, The Telegraph has reported. Asda has said it will pay 50% for the completed cancelled orders, and 60% to the Bangladeshi suppliers. It said the retailer will honour more than 75% of its George clothing brand orders. Suppliers will also be paid within seven days.

Asda has been approached for comment.

New government bailout: The Treasury is reported to be drawing up a fresh coronavirus bailout scheme to offer bigger loans to companies on the brink of collapse. Sky News has said a document is circulating among City institutions to canvass for ideas for a mechanism that would pool individual loans into securitisation vehicles that would be partly backed by the government or sold to the Bank of England. The programme is reportedly being devised to help struggling companies in retail, hospitality and aviation.

Mass redundancies ahead: Business leaders have warned of mass redundancies once the government’s furlough scheme ends at the end of June (The Telegraph). Registrations for the scheme opened at 7am this morning. Under the scheme, the government will cover 80% of furloughed employees’ wages up to £2,500 a month gross.