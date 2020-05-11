The Monday Briefing: Office, Aldo and Matalan

What you missed from this weekend’s newspapers

Office lines up bidders: Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley and JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill are among the interested bidders for footwear retailer Office. There are at least two other interested parties, Sky News reported, and Office owner Truworths International is also considering whether to retake control of parts of the company through a possible pre-pack administration.

Aldo Group files for bankruptcy protection: Canadian footwear retail chain Aldo has reportedly filed for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to stabilise the business.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has put too much pressure on our business and our cashflows,” Aldo chief executive officer David Bensadoun told various media outlets.

He said the website would remain functional throughout the restructuring process, while bricks-and-mortar stores will reopen in accordance with international Covid-19 restrictions.

Matalan seeks £50m in funding: Matalan has reportedly asked two of its existing lenders, Barclays and Lloyds, to inject £50m of government-backed funding into the business to prevent it from running out of cash.

The value fashion and homeware retailer’s founder and owner John Hargreaves is apparently reluctant to inject his own funds into the business, The Sunday Times reported.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the UK, Matalan appointed Deloitte to help raise emergency funds, but investors were reportedly reluctant because Hargreaves was not willing to invest his own money.

UK retailers warn of “imminent collapse” without further government help: Retail and property bosses have warned that the current government business bailout package will not be enough to stop the “imminent collapse of many businesses”, it has been widely reported.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has written to chancellor Rishi Sunak and small business minister Paul Scully to demand the crisis “facing parts of the retail sector . . . must be addressed urgently ahead of the June quarter [rent] day”. The letter was also signed by the British Property Federation and Revo.

Balenciaga to open on Bond Street: Balenciaga has reached an agreement with footwear retailer Russell & Bromley to take over its lease on a store on New Bond Street, Business of Fashion has reported.

The retailer will also take over the building’s first-floor offices from its owner, the City of London Corporation, to develop its new flagship.

