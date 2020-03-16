The Monday Briefing: Reiss, Laura Ashley and Next

What you missed from this weekend’s newspapers

Coronavirus delays Reiss sale: Reiss’s private equity owner, Warburg Pincus, has delayed a potential sale of the fashion chain due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Drapers understands.

Reiss and Warburg Pincus have declined to comment.

Laura Ashley seeks investment lifeline: Lifestyle retailer Laura Ashley is looking to lenders for an emergency £15m lifeline to keep the business afloat and save 2,700 jobs.

Read the full story here: Laura Ashley eyes £15m lifeline

Next to slash profit targets: Retail stalwart Next is expected to cut its profit targets of £734m by £66m for the current year, according to The Telegraph.

Analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada have predicted the slash, which is a result of a combination of reduced footfall, raised wages from April and currency headwinds. Next will announce its full-year performance on Thursday.

Next has declined to comment.