The Monday Briefing: Reiss, Laura Ashley and Next

Coronavirus delays Reiss sale: Reiss’s private equity owner, Warburg Pincus, has delayed a potential sale of the fashion chain due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Drapers understands.
Reiss and Warburg Pincus have declined to comment.
Laura Ashley seeks investment lifeline: Lifestyle retailer Laura Ashley is looking to lenders for an emergency £15m lifeline to keep the business afloat and save 2,700 jobs.
Next to slash profit targets: Retail stalwart Next is expected to cut its profit targets of £734m by £66m for the current year, according to The Telegraph.
Analysts at the Royal Bank of Canada have predicted the slash, which is a result of a combination of reduced footfall, raised wages from April and currency headwinds. Next will announce its full-year performance on Thursday.
Next has declined to comment.
