The Monday Briefing: Sports Direct, John Lewis and Debenhams

What you may have missed from this weekend’s newspaper.

Sports Direct: Sports Direct has written to suppliers demanding a 20% discount on outstanding invoices. In a letter seen by The Sunday Times, commercial director Sean Nevitt said: ”We consider this reasonable and prudent treasury management and the discount will be used to support what will be out-of-season stock once the stores reopen.”



It also notes that the Frasers Group retailer will move to weekly payment for suppliers with a new electronic system.

Frasers Group has been contacted for comment.

John Lewis: John Lewis would take three to six week’s to reopen its 50-store chain once lockdown is lifted. Executive director of operations Andrew Murphy told The Mail on Sunday the department store chain could re-open its stores as soon as the middle of May, however, it made clear that it would wait for the signal from the government.

The developed plan would see John Lewis opening stores with large car parks first to allow staff to drive to work. Larger stores such as London, Birmingham or Glasgow would likely remain closed until later phases of the plan.

John Lewis has been contacted for comment.

Debenhams: The department store has begun buying up clothing stock unwanted by other retailers. The intention is to sell it on again at a discount price when the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed, according to the Sunday Times.

A source told the paper it would help “fill gaps in our seasonal ranges”.

Debenhams has been contacted for comment.

Mulberry: The luxury handbag brand has reopened its Somerset factory to produce reusable PPE gowns. It aims to deliver over 8,000 gowns over the coming weeks.

The equipment produced will be donated to the Bristol NHS Trust, according to The Evening Standard.

Mulberry has been contacted for comment.