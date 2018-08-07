The Outnet chief merchant heads to Shopbop

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.Learn more
7 August 2018 4:30 pm
7 August 2018 2:56 pm
7 August 2018 2:48 pm
7 August 2018 2:43 pm
There are very few people that have had such an impact on the industry while keeping such a low profile as Philip Day.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. Book your place at the event now to make sure you don't miss out
7 August 2018 2:40 pm
Drapers takes a trip inside the world of young fashion brand Hype, where high-profile collaborations and a knack for trend-led products have built a thriving and swiftly growing business.
This year's Drapers Fashion Forum will put productivity at its heart and investigate how retailers can future-proof their businesses to survive and thrive. Don't miss out, and apply for your ticket now!
11 June 2018 5:11 pm
7 August 2018 3:21 pm
7 August 2018 3:08 pm
30 July 2018 1:47 pm
Katie Loxton’s eponymous label aims to provide women with affordable, desirable bags and accessories.
6 August 2018 3:37 pm
2 August 2018 11:59 am
1 August 2018 3:26 pm
31 July 2018 4:22 pm
The hot topic of conversation at the spring 19 edition of Moda was the recent news that Moda organiser ITE has bought Pure London. Drapers gathered opinions from exhibitors and buyers.
The Drapers Awards 2018 are now open for entries! The event on 29 November recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector. Book your table now before it's too late
31 July 2018 1:54 pm
31 July 2018 1:25 pm
31 July 2018 1:23 pm
7 August 2018
By Tara Hounslea
Shira Suveyke, executive vice-president and chief merchant for The Outnet, has been appointed brand president of Shopbop.
EMAP Publishing Limited Company number
7880758 (England & Wales) Registered address:
7th Floor, Vantage London, Great West Road,
Brentford, United Kingdom, TW8 9AG
Site powered by Webvision