The Outnet closes warehouses

27 March 2020By

Full screenthe outnet

Luxury online retailer The Outnet has closed its warehouses amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Customers can still shop online but purchases will not be shipped until the warehouse reopens.

Payment will be processed six days after the date of purchase.

The Outnet said this measure was to be “in line with new local government measures” to manage the coronavirus pandemic. 

