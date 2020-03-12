Former Whistles CEO and chair of rental platform My Wardrobe HQ, Jane Shepherdson, brought Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 to a close with an insight into the opportunities in the fashion rental market.

“The more viable alternatives to fast fashion there are, the better,” said Shepherdson who joined the rental platform in November last year.

When she first started at the fashion rental platform, brands she spoke to about coming on the platform said renting was “not their priority”.

However, Shepherdson believes inroads have been made, and the rental market is growing as both consumers and brands are becoming more conscious of how to be more sustainable with fashion.

“Even in the past six months things have changed so much that brands are now approaching us. I don’t know if we’ve reached a tipping point with all the flooding and fires, or whether rental is more well known now,” she said.

But more is needed to change behaviour: “Customers are ready for something different and a new way of doing things. The success of Vestaire Collective and Depop are showing that things can be done differently.”

The business, which allows people to rent clothing above a £200 retail price from peers and brands, currently has a pop-up at department store Liberty.

Pop-ups are an area Shepherdson hopes to expand: “Rent the Runway in the US has proved what’s been vital is small pop-ups to allow people the ease of dropping off and picking up and trying on,” said Shepherdson. “That’s what we’ll look for in the future.”

My Wardrobe HQ also wants to expand its white label services, which it has already done in a deal just signed with a big retailer.



Shepherdson also hopes that designers will begin designing collections purely for rental: “I’ve already spoken to designers who might do that and they are like why wouldn’t I. you’ve only got two or three rentals and you’ve made the retail price back again,” said Shepherdson.