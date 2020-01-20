Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

The Shop at Bluebird to close

20 January 2020By

Full screenShop at bluebird

Luxury womenswear retailer The Shop at Bluebird has announced it will close at the end of January.

The concept store, which is owned by the Jigsaw Group, said: “After 15 wonderful years, The Shop at Bluebird will be closing on Sunday 26 January. We are so proud of everything we’ve achieved: the loyal customers who became our friends, the exceptional brands who became our partners, a neighbourhood boutique known for its unique fashion finds.”

The Shop at Bluebird opened a new 15,000 sq ft flagship at Covent Garden’s Carriage Hall in May 2018. It previously had a store on Chelsea’s King’s Road for more than a decade.

It was led by Claire Miles, who joined in 2014 and had previously held roles at New Look and Asos.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.