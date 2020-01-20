The Shop at Bluebird to close

Luxury womenswear retailer The Shop at Bluebird has announced it will close at the end of January.
The concept store, which is owned by the Jigsaw Group, said: “After 15 wonderful years, The Shop at Bluebird will be closing on Sunday 26 January. We are so proud of everything we’ve achieved: the loyal customers who became our friends, the exceptional brands who became our partners, a neighbourhood boutique known for its unique fashion finds.”
The Shop at Bluebird opened a new 15,000 sq ft flagship at Covent Garden’s Carriage Hall in May 2018. It previously had a store on Chelsea’s King’s Road for more than a decade.
It was led by Claire Miles, who joined in 2014 and had previously held roles at New Look and Asos.
