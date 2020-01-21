The White Company has appointed former Topshop buying director Emma Fox as its new head of buying, Drapers can reveal.

Fox is currently serving her notice at Topshop and will be leaving the business in February.

She will join as head of buying for the lifestyle brand’s clothing and kidswear departments.

Fox first joined Topshop as a buying admin assistant in 1996, she left to join Asos in 2011. She then joined Topshop again as buying director in 2015.

The White Company CEO Mary Homer left Topshop in 2017 after three decades, including more than 10 years as managing director.