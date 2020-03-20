Thinking positive: fashion's coronavirus relief efforts

An update of the industry’s charitable and positive news throughout the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

Phoebe English: English fashion designer Phoebe English is offering to make face masks for organisations that are running low. The designer is also offering assistance to those in the SE8 area of London who are struggling to get the food or medication they require.

If you or your business has machinery that can assist in making face masks or other medical garments you can contact gcfcovid19enquiries@cabinetoffice.gov.uk to help.

Country of Origin: Knitwear brand Country of Origin is launching a kickstarter campaign to retool its knitting factory temporarily to manufacture WHO-grade hand sanitiser. 100% of profits will be used to supply care homes free of charge.

In The Style: Etailer In The Style has pledged to donate 100% of profits from its new collection with Olivia Bowen to Age UK to help support elderly people through the Covid-19 crisis. It has since widened this commitment and will donate 10% of proceeds from all In The Style sales to the charity.

Three Graces: Womenswear brand Three Graces London is to donate 100% of net sales from all products sold on its website over the next two weeks to homeless charity Crisis.

Sophia Webster: Footwear brand Sophia Webster is gifting 200 pairs of its FlyBy trainers to NHS workers.

LVMH: The French luxury goods group is producing hand sanitiser at three of its perfume and cosmetics factories for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Little Mistress Group: Womenswear business Little Mistress is offering 60% off its own brands at all NHS staff