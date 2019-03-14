Three customer benefits from sustainability

Speaking at Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2019, Lucy Shea, chief executive officer of Futerra, Thomas Berry, global director of sustainable business at Farfetch, artist Wilson Oryema and H&M’s sustainability manager for UK and Ireland, Giorgina Waltier, discussed how consumers can benefit from purchasing fashion sustainably.

Better choices “As brands, we have a duty to produce clothes responsibly, so that when customers want to come and buy our products, they know they have been made in the best possible way,” argued H&M’s Waltier. “What’s in it for the consumer is that the more we communicate with them about sustainability, the more empowered they are. They can make decisions about which brands to support, which is what they’re doing when they come into our store and buy something. These kind of lifestyle choices are currently a lot more available in other industries than they are in fashion. We’re giving them the option to make choices. By communicating what we’re doing, consumers can decide whether or not they trust H&M.”

Better quality “We’re all citizens of the world, so broadly consumers benefit from sustainability because it creates a better, healthier planet,” said Farfetch’s Berry. “Brands and retailers can also offer consumers the tools they need to be able to buy better things and set the standards of what those better things are. Buying better things should have benefits for consumers and make them feel good about what they are wearing – better style, better quality, better price. I believe there are ways to drive sustainability into all the key drivers of consumer behaviour, but we need to meet consumers where they are.”