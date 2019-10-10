Three essential tips for building a brand

Maximise your people

Combine brand, people and purpose. If you want to build a relevant business model in today’s market, it is about the connection you have with the people inside the business – not only with customers.

People are the most valuable channel to market – they carry a lot of power to build your brand.

Think about what you want to be known for and what your people want to be known for. If you align the macro voice of your business with the micro voice of your people, and you will be able to project your culture externally into the marketplace.