Linzi Boyd, founder of brand-building business BoB, took to the stage at the Drapers Fashion Forum in London this morning to share how businesses can create an emotional connection with their customers.
More from: Levi's 'change-it-up consumer journey'
Maximise your people
Combine brand, people and purpose. If you want to build a relevant business model in today’s market, it is about the connection you have with the people inside the business – not only with customers.
People are the most valuable channel to market – they carry a lot of power to build your brand.
Think about what you want to be known for and what your people want to be known for. If you align the macro voice of your business with the micro voice of your people, and you will be able to project your culture externally into the marketplace.
Understand who
The 1990s were about understanding why your business did certain things. We’re now in the era of understanding who your business is for. That means you should never be talking about your product or the benefits of the product.
You should only be talking about the emotional connection with your customer – in your marketing, in your strapline. You should talk about who the customer is and what their emotional journey is.
Define your purpose
Think about what you want to be known for and what you’re presenting to customers. Understand macro, societal and consumer trends – take all three together to future map your business.
-
Three essential tips for building a brand
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.