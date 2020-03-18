Three Graces to donate net sales to Crisis

Womenswear brand Three Graces London is to donate 100% of net sales from all products sold on its website over the next two weeks to homeless charity Crisis, amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
This includes products bought from 18 March until 1 April.
Three Graces London founder, Catherine Johnson, said: “Whilst we retreat to the safety and comfort of our homes, I want to spare a thought for those who don’t have that luxury.
“By supporting the incredible work of homeless charity Crisis, we hope to be able to play a small part in helping those who are at their most vulnerable and alone.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.