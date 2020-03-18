Three Graces to donate net sales to Crisis

Womenswear brand Three Graces London is to donate 100% of net sales from all products sold on its website over the next two weeks to homeless charity Crisis, amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

This includes products bought from 18 March until 1 April.

Three Graces London founder, Catherine Johnson, said: “Whilst we retreat to the safety and comfort of our homes, I want to spare a thought for those who don’t have that luxury.

“By supporting the incredible work of homeless charity Crisis, we hope to be able to play a small part in helping those who are at their most vulnerable and alone.”