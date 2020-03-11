Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: Three routes to brand sustainability

11 March 2020By

Respecting consumer knowledge, micro-brands and understanding fabric benchmarks will drive sustainable innovation, Omi of co-friendly design duo Vin + Omi told delegates at Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 today. 

More from: Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: The decade of action

Vin + Omi puts sustainability at the heart of all its collections, as it works with brands and businesses across the industry. Its most recent autumn 20 catwalk show, “Resist”, used materials sourced from the Prince of Wales’ Highgrove estate. It was the brand’s second season working with remnants from Highgrove, in a collaboration that first started in September 2019.

Omi shared his advice on how to pioneer sustainability with delegates at the conference at Kings Place in London. 

Do the right research

Research is so important. Put everything on paper. We spent the first seven years without making or selling anything. We researched the business – a circular model – to understand where and how we are going to make this business work sustainably. 

Part of that is understanding fabric benchmarks. Putting word “organic” in front something doesn’t make it good.

We are trying to solve a social problem. There is a wider picture out there and understanding how a fabric is made, where it is made and what sort of energy is used is key. Organic cotton is benchmark E – it’s really bad – and mechanically produced ePET is benchmark A. Most fashion companies use organic but they’re still not solving imminent problem: there are no laws and policies around sustainable issues.

Questions need to be asked.

Respect your customer

Investment should be in the people rather than your product. 

The fashion landscape has changed: you are selling to an unknown entity because people are not brand loyal any more, and people need to believe in you.

The fashion industry thought: “We live in a bubble, and we can do whatever we want to do and consumers don’t understand it.” But the information is out there now and the public is clever. Fashion thinks people are stupid and we can sell them anything.

Be authentic and transparent – that’s the key to any success.

Micro-brands will lead the way

The future is micro-brands that are able to switch quickly and change gears. For the big brand, it’s quite difficult to backpedal. But you can approach it in smaller forms and with smaller capsules starting exclude things that aren’t so sustainable.

[The Sustainable Development Goals deadline of] 2030 is an ambitious target, but by then you will start to see micro-brands taking over and find them to be more authentic.

 

 

