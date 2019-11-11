Tiger of Sweden appoints new CEO

Stockholm-based tailoring brand Tiger of Sweden has appointed Hugo Boss’s Linda Dauriz as its new chief executive.

Joining on 1 December, Dauriz will be responsible for increasing the brand’s relevance to customers in key markets, including the European Union, as well as strengthening its product and digital operation.

Dauriz’s most recent role was as director of customer experience and corporate development at Hugo Boss, before which she was a partner at management consultancy McKinsey & Company.

She said: “I see huge potential for the brand, embodying confidence, courage and creativity with its Swedish design heritage. We will continue to drive the smart casualisation of formalwear to dress consumers in style across multiple occasions.

“Becoming more relevant for our consumers online, in our own stores, as well as in close collaboration with our trusted distribution partners, is a key priority for me.”

She succeeds interim CEO Moa Strand, who was appointed after Hans-Christian Meyer resigned with immediate effect in February.

Strand will take on the role of chief marketing officer.