TJ Hughes outlet owner to appoint administrators

Lewis’s Home Retail Limited, which owns TJ Hughes and Paul Simon Curtain Superstores outlet divisions, has filed notice that it will appoint administrators for its outlet business.

This originally included eight stores under the TJ Hughes and Paul Simon Curtain fascias. However, two of the stores have been saved from administration today after a deal was struck with the landlords.

It is understood to be pushing landlords to agree to rent reductions.

LHR Holding Limited, which owns 18 TJ Hughes branded department stores nationally and Tjhughes.co.uk, is not affected by this announcement.