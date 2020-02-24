Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

TJ Hughes to appoint administrators

24 February 2020By

Discount department store chain TJ Hughes has reportedly filed notice that it will appoint administrators for its outlet business. 

This includes eight stores under the TJ Hughes and Paul Simon Curtain fascias, The Times has reported. 

It is understood to be pushing landlords to agree to rent reductions.

Lewis Retail bought the brand, six stores and website of TJ Hughes following its collapse into administration in 2011. TJ Hughes had been placed into administration by private equity group Endless, which backed a management buyout of the discount department store group from Silverfleet Capital in 2011.  

