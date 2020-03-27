TK Maxx suspends online orders

It had already closed its TK Maxx and Homesense stores from 19 March.

TK Maxx said: “As the situation has unfolded, we think it is necessary to stop taking orders online from today 26th March at tkmaxx.com as well. Our rewards programme, Treasure, will also be on hold from today.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience, but our priority is the well-being of our associates and their families.

“If you’ve placed an order recently, this will be processed as normal. Our returns policy has been extended to 30 days from when our stores re-open and our website is back up and running, and if you have a previous click-and-collect order waiting in one of our stores, we’ll be in touch.”

TK Maxx also told customers not to send off returns, but instead hold onto them for when it reopens.