TK Maxx to open in Queensgate shopping centre

Fashion and lifestyle retailer TK Maxx will open a 37,500 sq ft store at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, in mid-2021.

Works will begin on the store located at Queensgate’s Upper Mall in March 2020.

Several retailers opened their doors in Queensgate last year, among them Skechers, Swarovski, Deichmann and Disney.

“This is an extremely exciting period for Queensgate, during which a significant investment is being made in the Centre”, Guy Thomas, head of retail at Lendlease, which manages Queensgate, said.

“Having new retailers signing up to join us is testament to our aim of successfully positioning Queensgate as the dominant retail space in its catchment area. Our goal is to provide an unrivalled retail and leisure line-up, which provides visitors with an improved experience in preparation for the wider extension plans for Queensgate.”

CBRE and Time Retail Partners represented Queensgate, while Morgan Williams acted on behalf of TK Maxx.