TK Maxx's Christmas ad ditches shopping autopilot

5 November 2019By

Full screentk maxx christmas 2019 gift different generic

TK Maxx’s daredevil gifter encourages shoppers to join him on his mission of gifting like never before, in the retailer’s 2019 Christmas advert. 

The lycra-clad festive hero – TK – skis off-piste into an alpine adventure to shake off the Christmas “shopping autopilot” in this year’s advert.

As part of the retailer’s ongoing “Ridiculous Possibilities” campaign, the advert launches in the UK on 12 November in 40-, 30- and 20-second slots, alongside a minute-long online version. 

The campaign was created by Wieden+Kennedy London.

