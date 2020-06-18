TM Lewin CEO exits

TM Lewin chief executive Sven Gaede has resigned following the sale of the British menswear business to private equity firm SCP last month.

Gaede joined TM Lewin in March 2018, replacing Geoff Quinn, who had held the top role since 1993.

He previously spent three years as New Look’s international managing director, and has held chief executive roles at menswear brand Hackett and handbag business Radley.

TM Lewin’s chief financial officer Marc Lombardo has also resigned, having joined the business in August 2017.

The resignations follow the purchase of TM Lewin from Bain Capital by SCP subsidiary Torque Brands. The vehicle has been set up to ”acquire a portfolio of complementary British brands into one centralised shared services platform”.

A spokeswoman for SCP said: ”Torque’s specialist team, made up of senior C-suite execs from a host of well-known retail and digital industry leaders, is now working with the company to put processes and procedures into place that will safeguard the future of the business, and help it adapt to the rapidly changing retail landscape.

“We’re not in a position to comment on any individuals, but as the requirements of the retailer changes as we go forward, it’s natural that there will also be changes in personnel.”

Companies House filings show Gaede formally resigned on 16 June and Lombardo on 24 May. Robert Schneiderman, partner at SCP and Torque Brands, remains listed as an active director.

The SCP team includes ex-Harrods MD Paul Taylor and ex-Asda chief executive Allan Leighton, who has also sat on the board of luxury department store Selfridges.

TM Lewin currently trades from 66 stores in the UK. Its new owner has reportedly told landlords it will close stores unless it is given a reduction in rent prices.

It is understood that around 650 of the company’s 700 staff have been furloughed under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Those currently working are from the business’s digital operations and supply chain teams.