TM Lewin suppliers in the dark

18 June 2020



TM Lewin suppliers have been left in the dark regarding outstanding payments after the business was taken over by private equity firm SCP last month. 

Several suppliers have been left with outstanding debts from the menswear retailer’s previous owner Bain Capital. 

One supplier told Drapers he was owed more than £100,000 from months of accrued debt.

Another supplier said they have had no contact from the new owners yet about payment: ”We had a letter from Bain to say it’s been sold and that SCP would be in touch as to what they were going to be doing to pay suppliers. We haven’t had any more than that.”

Suppliers that have been able to contact SCP were told the business was not currently able to make payments. 

TM Lewin was bought by SCP last month via its new subsidiary acquisition vehicle Torque Brands which has been set up to ”acquire a portfolio of complementary British brands into one centralised shared services platform”.

A spokeswoman for the business said: ”We are currently working across the business, including suppliers, as we formulate our forward-looking plan.”

As reported by Drapers TM Lewin chief executive Sven Gaede and chief financial officer Marc Lombardo have both resigned from the business following its acquisition. 

TM Lewin currently trades from 66 stores in the UK and its new owner has reportedly told landlords it will close stores unless it is given a reduction in rent prices.

Its stores have yet to reopen, despite lockdown restrictions being eased in England earlier this week. 

It is understood that around 650 of the company’s 700 staff have been furloughed under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Those currently working are from the business’s digital operations and supply chain teams. 

 

 

