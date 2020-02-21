Toast opens seventh London store

The new store will offfer its womenswear and House & Home collections. It will also host a series of talks, in-store events, workshops and partnerships in the hope of becoming a hub of inspiration for its customers and the Mayfair community. Toast now has 15 standalone stores across the UK.

Alongside a programme of workshops and installations, Toast will launch phase two of Toast Circle in the new Mayfair store this April.

The retailer launched Toast Circle in October 2019, a clothes-swap initiative designed to give customers the opportunity to connect with each other by sharing and finding new homes for their clothes. The initiative trialled in three stores across the country (Edinburgh, Bath, and Westbourne Grove, London) and will be rolled out to more Toast stores in 2020. In the Brighton, Bath, Edinburgh, Harrogate, Mayfair, Oxford, and Notting Hill shops, customers can take back worn Toast garments and exchange them with other customers.

“Our customer base is full of creative, intelligent women who are passionate about the arts, culturally aware and who thrive on connecting with other like-minded souls”, Suzie de Rohan Willner, Toast CEO said. “It matters to us that our stores are more than simply shops for women and that they complement their locale. We hope to offer our customers respite from their busy days, creating places of calm and connection that provide meaningful experiences and foster thoughtfulness. We are looking forward to building a network of Toast women and being a part of the Mayfair community.”