Tod’s Group hires new creative director

Tod’s Group has appointed Walter Chiapponi as creative director of its women’s and men’s collections.

His first season will be autumn 20.

In the last 12 years, Chiapponi has worked at brands including Valentino, Gucci, Miu Miu and Bottega Veneta.

Diego Della Valle, president of Tod’s Group, said: “Walter Chiapponi is a talented Italian creative who knows and is able to combine Tod’s Italian lifestyle with a touch of modernity, without ever losing sight of the high quality and craftsmanship that represents the brand’s DNA. I welcome him and wish him well in his new role.”

Chiapponi added: “Tod’s is a brand that has always represented an excellence in the international panorama of Italian quality and style. Being able to contribute to the development of this Italian lifestyle is, for me, a challenge and a reason to be proud.”