Inspiring Independents: Sisters and Misters, Falkirk

Lauren Brown, owner of men’s and women’s designer clothing independent Sisters and Misters in Falkirk, Scotland has been “making hay while the sun shines” by using lockdown as an opportunity to freshen up her store.

As with all non-essential high street stores, Sisters and Misters in Falkirk was forced to close its premises at the end of March. However, the men’s and women’s designer clothing independent (formerly known as Sisters until 2019, when it introduced menswear) has used the opportunity to update the business.

“I’ve been making hay while the sun shines throughout the coronavirus pandemic”, owner Lauren Brown tells Drapers. “The coronavirus lockdown has given me a lot of time to focus on my store and do things to it that I wouldn’t normally have been able to. It has given me a chance to bring the business up to date – a refresh opportunity like this doesn’t come around very often.”

Brown adds: “When I got my business grant, [£10,000] I invested in a new roof on the building, a new fitting room and a new stock room. I also called in some painters for a freshen up, and ordered a new EPOS Now Software (till and stock system).”

She is now looking forward to getting back to business as usual, after stores in Scotland were given the green light to reopen from 29 June.

“We’ve still got the painters and joiners in, so we wouldn’t have been able to reopen this week, which we thought might have been the case. But I’m really looking forward to properly reopening now.

“I never wanted to be closed. Sales have been completely horrific compared to what they were before, so it’s time for us to get open. Everyone in Scotland is raring to go.”

Sisters and Misters plans to launch appointment-only for the first few weeks after reopening. It stocks brands including Ichi, Atom, Kevan Jon and One Hundred Stars.

Brown says: “I don’t think shoppers will come out en masse like at Christmas, because they can’t. So once I open I will do it by appointment for the first week or two, and then play it by ear afterwards.”

She has been in the store working every day since the start of the lockdown to maintain sales over the period.

“When the stores were forced to shut, I didn’t bow down. I have been able to do some social distanced sales over the gate [outside the store] and via click and collect. I trade from 8am till 6pm at night because people want me open. The appetite has been there because people have been coming up to the gates asking if they can buy from me.

“I have also been posting the new stock on social media [Facebook and Instagram], as well as delivering website sales, and hand-delivering personally too,” she adds. ”We’re trying to do a lot of digital work to do the business online. My sales would have completely disappeared if I hadn’t been really active online.”

Brown is somewhat grateful for the opportunity the lockdown has given her: “I’m hoping I come out a bit stronger from all this. I’ve been doing this for 24 years and so I’m well known in the town, and have just kept working away and kept my head above the water.”

The independent was awarded the Drapers Best Young Fashion Independent Business in 2014.