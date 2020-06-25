Sustainable swimwear making a splash

Rob Hicking, brand director at Speedo Speedo was founded in Sydney, Australia, in 1914, and is now a subsidiary of the Pentland Brands Group. Men’s, women’s and kidswear products range from high performance swimsuits and goggles to wristwatches. Speedo H20 active How has the coronavirus affected swimwear sales worldwide? The swimwear category has, understandably, been severely affected. Swimmers, and swimming in general, has been impacted in many ways, from the postponement of the Olympics through to the temporary closures of pools. Like many others, our business has had to react quickly to protect our people and to ensure that we can thrive in the future. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to pools reopening and when everyone can begin to be more active again, including swimming. Our consumers will no doubt be missing their time in the water, which brings amazing physical and mental benefits. We want to ensure we’re ready to help them. Why is it important for swimwear brands to continue their drive in creating sustainable products? We are a family business and we take the long view. We are investing now in projects that will help protect our world for future generations to enjoy, and we support initiatives that reduce our impact on the environment. By 2024 our aim is that all packaging and swimwear will be 100% sustainable. When we say sustainable, this means we use recycled materials and fabrics, minimise wastage through smarter production processes and use printing processes that reduce water consumption. We are already part way there, with the use of recycled materials across large parts of our range and improvements in our manufacturing processes, but there’s always more to do. What are the challenges involved? Traditional swimwear cannot be recycled into new yarn, so may end up in landfill at the end of its life. Speedo has historically used a fabric called Endurance +, which has a long life by way of resisting chlorine swim after swim, whilst keeping its shape. In the future, and with the goal of 2024, all Speedo fabrics will be fully sustainable. There is a cost implication for this fabric use but that is something we believe is worth bearing to bring more sustainable products to the market. We also aim to mitigate this financial cost over time by ensuring that we are working with the right vendors and partners, who also have a commitment to move towards more sustainable products and do this in a cost-effective way. How is Speedo creating sustainable swimwear? The Speedo H2O range is made from ocean-friendly fabric that is woven from recycled yarn created from old fishing nets. All the packaging, including swing tickets, strings, kimbles and plastic bags, are also fully recyclable and made from recycled materials. We use Eco Fabric – made from recycled polymers providing a soft touch feel – so it’s good for you and good for the environment. It contains the following features: Chlorine resistance – Xtra Life Lycra lasts twice long as standard swim fabrics

Sun protection – UPF 50+

Shape retention – provides the perfect fit and holds its shape wash after wash

Julia Lundmark, product sustainability manager at Björn Borg Bjorn Borg SS20 Björn Borg was established in Sweden in the early-1990s. The focus of the business is underwear and sports apparel, as well as the licensing of footwear, bags and eyewear for men, women and kids. Why is it important for swimwear brands to create sustainable products? It is important to create less products and waste and to limit the damage that our production has on our ecosystem, whether this be on land or in the water. Of course, plastic waste in the oceans is a huge problem and should be tackled from many different fronts. Plastic releases micro pollutants that can end up permanently in the environment and in wildlife, from fish to birds, mammals and human beings. How are you creating sustainable swimwear? Our entire swimwear range is made of recycled polyester, meaning the plastic comes from post-consumer waste (mostly plastic bottles and fishing nets). Not only does this negate the need for using virgin polyester from finite resources such as oil, it also reduces the amount of plastic waste in the environment. All our prints are made digitally with a waterless technology, which also allows for big reductions in the amount of chemicals used in the process. What are the challenges involved? Sustainable materials and production processes like dyeing or printing are usually more expensive, can have longer lead-times and require higher minimum order quantities than conventional options. One of our challenges has been how to manage these factors. The number of suppliers available for these new materials and processes is smaller, which limits options and room for negotiation. Björn Borg uses certified recycled polyester, but we can’t guarantee that the plastic comes from the ocean as such, as different suppliers use different versions.

Jenny Fagerlin, global sustainability manager at Monki Monki swim SS20 H&M-owned fast fashion womenswear brand Monki was founded in 2006. It launched its first sustainable swimwear collection in 2019, and now offers an array of fashion-forward styles, from cut-out swimsuits to mix-and-match bikinis. What are you doing to create sustainable swimwear? Monki’s entire swimwear range is made from recycled polyamide and recycled polyester. The recycled polyamide is sourced from materials such as old fishing nets, carpets and production leftovers, and the recycled polyester is made from used plastic bottles. It’s a step towards our goal to use only recycled or sustainable materials. What are the challenges involved? We see that a lot of positive changes are happening in the industry, both with technology and product longevity as well as in the mindset of fashion companies. One of the biggest challenges today is that the great technology or new innovations on material have a too-long scale up period, meaning that it still takes too much time for some of the technology to fully replace the old one used. Collaboration and clear direction will be key to take the big leaps.

Natalie Glaze and Zanna Van Dijk, founders of Stay Wild Swim Founded in 2018, Stay Wild Swim is a London-based, premium sustainable swimwear brand which uses regenerated ocean plastic. What are you doing to create sustainable swimwear? Stay Wild Swim Terra Collection Our swimwear is made using regenerated ocean plastic with each piece being crafted from Econyl. We aim to turn threat to thread, taking something which is damaging the ocean and using the latest technology to turn it into something beautiful to be worn in the ocean, in a circular system. We look at every element – from making things locally in London, using recycled, recyclable plastic-free packaging, compostable hygiene liners, and doing things in a slower more sustainable way. Focusing on quality not quantity and pieces that last longer. In a saturated market, what can sustainable swimwear brands do to stand out? We believe that there is a place for all brands, each one will tell their story differently and have a different USP. It’s about creating great products, having a story and building a community. It should be about more than just selling, it should be about having a purpose and a ‘why?’ Brands with great stories are ones that people get behind and feel part of. How has coronavirus impacted your business? Swimwear probably isn’t super high on people’s priority list right now, but we have been very lucky with the sales we have had. This is probably owing to consumers wanting to support small businesses as much as they can. Our website includes weekly blogs and an eco-directory of brands we love, so we have seen a big surge in website traffic from people reading the content we put out. Consumers are spending less but also being pickier about where they spend their money, meaning sustainable and ethical small businesses are the focus of many people’s attention right now.

Helaina and Chloe Thomas, founders of Tucca Swim Tucca Swim was established in 2018 by Helaina and Chloe Thomas. Produced in London, bikinis, swimsuits and hair accessories are made primarily from recycled fabrics. All items are delivered in an eco-conscious manner, too, using minimal packaging made from biodegradable materials. What are you doing to create sustainable swimwear? Tucca swim sustainable swim and beachwear SS20 collection At Tucca Swim, we are making our swimwear from Econyl yarn, a regenerated nylon made from pre- and post-industrial waste, such as the top part of Nylon carpets (which we know as carpet fluff), materials such as tulle and discarded fishing nets. The industry and other sustainable swimwear brands claim this is made from ‘ocean waste’, however we don’t use this as a marketing tool, and instead want to be transparent as possible, giving the correct information – that the fabric is a regenerated material made from 78% Econyl and 22% elastane. The Lycra is needed in the garment to make it stretch, as otherwise the product would not be fit for purpose. Being a British brand, we want to support our economy and therefore manufacture all swimwear in London. We work with an experienced manufacturer to produce small runs as and when we need them. It’s not just about making the swimwear from sustainable fabrics, it’s about being sustainable in the way you produce it. We launch one collection each year with limited styles and only launch a new product if there is demand for it. What does the future of sustainable swimwear look like? For us, we think the future of sustainable swimwear will bring new technological developments in fabric but also in the way consumers buy. In our SS20 collection we are trialling a pre-order system for our beach sarongs. As these are a new product, we didn’t want to manufacture in bulk to reach the MOQ but instead make a few ourselves and then see how well our audience takes to them. Customers will have to wait for a lead time but it allows us to have more of an idea on quantities on the amount to produce which leads to less waste. The industry is already so saturated with start-up brands and the future of sustainable swimwear depends on innovating it. Tucca Swim is more than multiway swimwear. What technologies are being created to be even more sustainable? Within the swimwear industry, new advances are always happening to create a circular economy. The nylon manufacturer Aquafil upcycles manufacturing scraps into Econyl instead of this ending up in landfill. This is all part of the project to regenerate the end of life of textile products. There is on-going research on sustainability performance such as the effect of UV rays on fibres with the aim to make garments last longer and therefore be more sustainable. The European Research programme H2020 aims to develop renewable materials with plant-based materials instead of using crude oil. This is very exciting to have the possibility of nylon made from plants and a huge advancement in sustainable materials.

Emily Hilton, creative director and founder of Holiday Romance Holiday Romance British swimwear brand Holiday Romance Store is an environmentally conscious swimwear label that was founded in 2019. What are you doing to be sustainable? We think recycled fibres represent the best way to reduce the impact of textile production. However, we understand that our line of swimwear is not yet 100% sustainable. The bad news is that when you wash anything made from synthetics (even recycled stuff) tiny bits of plastics called microfibres are shed into the ocean. Sadly there is not a swimwear fabric on the market today that does not shed microfibres. However, we are currently in the process of developing a yarn that is 100% biodegradable in anaerobic landfills in five years and is anti-shedding. Our current collection uses fabrics that are environmentally conscious, that are Oekotex certified, safe for the wearer, sourced sustainably and made ethically. We have created a partnership with ground-breaking eco-visionaries that have pioneered a way of creating high quality Econyl entirely from waste. What should other swimwear brands be doing to be sustainable? Sustainability is non-negotiable. There are plenty of environmentally friendly technical fabrics available which are better alternatives than standard nylon. We are currently designing collections using polyamide made from post-consumer castor bean oil and biodegradable elastane that represent the latest in textile innovation. What does the future of sustainable swimwear look like? Biodegradable yarns. The focus needs to be on the “end of life’ of the garment and not just at the point of design and creation. There also needs to be more development and awareness raised around the impact of microfibre pollution. We are currently developing initiatives to donate profits to research in microfibre shedding.