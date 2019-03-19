Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Topman appoints new buying and design director

19 March 2019By

Arcadia Group has appointed former Burton buying director Mitch Hughes as the new buying and design director at stablemate Topman.

Hughes joined Arcadia in 2015. Before that, he spent 10 years at Matalan, starting as senior buyer and working his way up to buying director.

He started his career as a buyer at Marks & Spencer.

