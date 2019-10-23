Topshop appoints new fashion director

Topshop has appointed former Marks & Spencer buying director Gillian Ridley Whittle as its new fashion director.

Ridley Whittle was most recently group general manager of beauty, lingerie and kidswear at Australian department store chain Myer from 2016 until 2018.

She was previously director of womenswear lingerie, footwear and accessories at Target Australia from 2014 until 2015.

Ridley Whittle worked at M&S for a decade, joining in 2004 as head of womenswear. She left in 2014 when she was buying director of womenswear.

She started her career at Debenhams as head of buying from 2000 to 2004.

Arcadia has been contacted for comment.