Topshop Topman buying director Emma Fox is serving her notice and will be leaving the business in February, Drapers can reveal.

Fox worked at the retailer in 1996 to 2011, and then again from 2015 until 2020.

The retailer’s senior buyer Cath Taylor and head of buying Jo Gunner, who are both long-serving members of the Topshop management team, have been promoted to buying directors covering separate and specific product areas.

Gunner joined the retailer as a buyer’s admin assistant in July 2000, before taking on several senior buying roles at the company.