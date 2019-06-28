Topshop launches beauty line on Zalando

Topshop has entered into a new partnership to sell its beauty range on European ecommerce platform Zalando.

For the launch, 205 make-up products will be available in eight of Zalando’s markets.

“Zalando will be the first European partner to offer customers a Topshop fashion and beauty offering in one destination,” said Paul Price, CEO of Topshop Topman

“This marks an important step on our journey of becoming the one-stop destination for fashion and beauty, providing our customers with a complete shopping experience from head to toe,” said Pamela Wade-Lehman, head of beauty at Zalando.

It follows the announcement that Topshop will launch its clothing on Asos this summer.