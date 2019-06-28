Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Topshop launches beauty line on Zalando

28 June 2019 By

Topshop has entered into a new partnership to sell its beauty range on European ecommerce platform Zalando. 

For the launch, 205 make-up products will be available in eight of Zalando’s markets. 

“Zalando will be the first European partner to offer customers a Topshop fashion and beauty offering in one destination,” said Paul Price, CEO of Topshop Topman

“This marks an important step on our journey of becoming the one-stop destination for fashion and beauty, providing our customers with a complete shopping experience from head to toe,” said Pamela Wade-Lehman, head of beauty at Zalando.

It follows the announcement that Topshop will launch its clothing on Asos this summer.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.