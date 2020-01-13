Topshop Topman’s merchandising director Helen Wilson is serving her notice and will be leaving the business later this year, Drapers can reveal.

Wilson joined the retailer as merchandising director in November 2012. Prior to this, she was merchandise director of Arcadia Group-owned Wallis between October 2009 until the end of 2012.



Wilson was international commercial director at Monsoon Accessorize from May 2005 to October 2009.

It comes after Drapers revealed today that Topshop Topman’s buying director Emma Fox is serving her notice and will be leaving the business in February.