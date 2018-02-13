Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Topshop to skip London Fashion Week

13 February 2018By

Topshop will not show its collections at London Fashion Week this season, which starts on Friday.

Instead the Arcadia-owned retailer has revealed it will host designers at its Topshop Showspace in Covent Garden, including House of Holland, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Molly Goddard.

Last month Arcadia confirmed a store management reshuffle at its Topshop and Topman chains that could result in hundreds of job losses.

