Topshop to skip London Fashion Week

Topshop will not show its collections at London Fashion Week this season, which starts on Friday.

Instead the Arcadia-owned retailer has revealed it will host designers at its Topshop Showspace in Covent Garden, including House of Holland, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Molly Goddard.

Last month Arcadia confirmed a store management reshuffle at its Topshop and Topman chains that could result in hundreds of job losses.