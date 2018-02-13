Topshop to skip London Fashion Week

Topshop will not show its collections at London Fashion Week this season, which starts on Friday.
Instead the Arcadia-owned retailer has revealed it will host designers at its Topshop Showspace in Covent Garden, including House of Holland, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and Molly Goddard.
Last month Arcadia confirmed a store management reshuffle at its Topshop and Topman chains that could result in hundreds of job losses.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.