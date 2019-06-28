Topshop has started to wind down its in-store beauty range as it disbands several departmental team members and begins to wholesale its products on Very and Zalando, Drapers understands.

Topshop Beauty is currently sold in around 50 UK stores, but is expected to move the last of its stock into 20 of its larger stores towards the end of the year before winding down altogether.

It comes after the Topshop Beauty buyer and technical manager were both reportedly made redundant on 13 June, the day after owner Arcadia launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA). The two remaining team members in the department are assistant merchandiser Katy Martineau and Courtney King, assistant buyer. It is understood that they will be reassigned other roles once the period in which the CVA can be challenged is completed.

A source close to the situation said there is currently no money set aside to buy make-up products and no future marketing, visual or asset plans in place. Topshop Beauty is not expected to get Christmas products in time or repeats on its bestselling “Glow Range”, as it has missed the delivery window for the next six months.

It was announced earlier today that the company has entered into a new wholesale partnership to sell its beauty range on European ecommerce platform Zalando. For the launch, 205 make-up products will be available in eight of Zalando’s markets. Drapers understands that, in July, it will also wholesale its beauty range on Very, which is expected to take four/five times more stock than Zalando.

Meanwhile, it is thought that the retailer may be about to close its Topshop Boutique sub-brand. Several junior merchandiser roles have been put into consultation, Drapers understands.

Arcadia is to cut 170 head office roles as Sir Philip Green battles to turn around its fortunes. In a statement at the time, the retailer said that it was “proposing to make some structural changes in order to support and deliver the turnaround plan”.

Topshop has been contacted for comment.