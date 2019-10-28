Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Topshop/Topman logistics split from Arcadia Group

28 October 2019By

Logistic operations for Topshop and Topman have reportedly been separated from the rest of the Arcadia Group.

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire has opened a new warehouse in Daventry dedicated to processing orders for Topman and Topman, according to the Times.

Both were previously managed from the group’s existing warehouse in Milton Keynes.

A source told the newspaper that the warehouse was built to support Topshop’s growing wholesale business and had been in planning for the past three years.

Arcadia has previously denied claims that the group will be split into separate brands amid reports that it has already started detangling shared functions, such as human resources and IT.

Topshop announced the appointment of new fashion director, Gillian Ridley, last week.

