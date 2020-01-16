Totême appoints CEO

Swedish fashion brand Totême has appointed McKinsey & Company’s Johanna Andersson as its new chief executive.
Andersson joined Totême in September as COO, after seven years at McKinsey & Company, where she most recently co-lead its Scandinavian apparel, fashion and luxury goods hub.
She will take over the top role at Totême from co-founder Elin King, who will continue her role as creative director.
King founded Totême in 2014 with Karl Lindman. Total revenue for 2019/20 is expected to exceed $22m (£16.8m) with a profit margin of 26%. The brand has 200 stockists in 25 countries including Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion and Bergdorf Goodman.
