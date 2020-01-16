Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Totême appoints CEO

16 January 2020By

Full screenJohanna andersson portrait

Swedish fashion brand Totême has appointed McKinsey & Company’s Johanna Andersson as its new chief executive. 

Andersson joined Totême in September as COO, after seven years at McKinsey & Company, where she most recently co-lead its Scandinavian apparel, fashion and luxury goods hub. 

She will take over the top role at Totême from co-founder Elin King, who will continue her role as creative director. 

King founded Totême in 2014 with Karl Lindman. Total revenue for 2019/20 is expected to exceed $22m (£16.8m) with a profit margin of 26%. The brand has 200 stockists in 25 countries including Net-a-porter, Matchesfashion and Bergdorf Goodman. 

 

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.