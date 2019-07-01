Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Tough trading hits Jack Wills

1 July 2019By

Full screenJack wills menswear autumn 18

Jack Wills is reportedly facing a “cash crunch” following poor spring trading.

The retailer is burning through a £28m cash injection from owner BlueGem, The Times reported, and may need more cash or a restructuring before the end of the summer.

Jack Wills had a pre-tax loss of £29.3m on sales of £139.5m in the year to 31 January 2018.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.