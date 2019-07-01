Tough trading hits Jack Wills

Jack Wills is reportedly facing a “cash crunch” following poor spring trading.
The retailer is burning through a £28m cash injection from owner BlueGem, The Times reported, and may need more cash or a restructuring before the end of the summer.
Jack Wills had a pre-tax loss of £29.3m on sales of £139.5m in the year to 31 January 2018.
