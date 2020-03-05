The marketplace, which launched in September 2019, has almost 40 brands available directly to buyers through its website. It was founded as an alternative to trade shows and to give independent fashion buyers access to global brands through one location.

Childrenswear will launch on the site on 6 March, starting with dress brand Domino Girl.

It follows the launch of menswear on the site earlier this year, including brands Diamantine and Versa Forma. Prices across the site range from £5 to £100.

It is free to sign up for buyers and sellers, and a commission is taken on the net sale.

“I know how difficult it can be to establish a successful brand in such a competitive field – a situation made worse by a distinct lack of platforms dedicated to B2B and wholesale trade,” said Narmina Melikova, co-owner of TradeGala. “This gave me the idea to create a wholesale fashion marketplace where brands and buyers throughout the world have the opportunity to expand their reach, find a wide range of desirable products, and make purchases through the simple, user-friendly process.”