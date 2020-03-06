Trevor Tompsett dies aged 84

Industry veteran Trevor Tompsett has passed away at the age of 84.
Tompsett (pictured aged 21) spent his early career at Eastbourne outfitter Frank Price and managed Dudley Lucas in Surbiton.
He is best remembered as an agent for Christys’ and Failsworth hats with a showroom in Bond Street, London.
Tompsett also had a stake in UK manufacturer Outlook Belts and was a long-standing member of The 39 Club, the social group for London-based menswear agents.
He retired in 1993 after the first of two heart bypass operations. Tompsett died on 15 February following heart failure.
He is survived by his wife Beryl, daughter Sharon and son Andrew, who is head of UK at men’s casualwear brand Merc.
His funeral will be held on 11 March at Wealden Crematorium, East Sussex.
Readers' comments (1)
Andrew Tompsett6 March 2020 10:35 am
Extremely touching for us as a family, still very much involved in this wonderful industry. Thank you to Eric and all past and present at Drapers and to anybody who was lucky enough to have met him. RIP Dad Trevor
