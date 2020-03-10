Trio of storms hits retail sales

Storm Ciara, Dennis and Jorge took their toll on like-for-like UK retail sales in February, which tumbled 0.4% year-on-year.

Total sales increased by 0.1% for the four weeks to 29 February, according to the latest British Retail Consortium/KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Online non-food sales increased by 3.6% for the period, against a growth of 5.4% in February 2019.

Helen Dickinson, British Retail Consortium chief executive, said retailers continued to be “hindered by government policies, such as sky-high business rates, which limit investment.”

”In tomorrow’s Budget we hope the government will take the opportunity to relieve the business rates burden bearing down on the shoulders of the industry. Scrapping downwards phasing of transitional relief, which has forced retailers to subsidise other industries by almost £550m over the last three years, would allow more money to be invested back into people, property and technology all over the UK.”

KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin added: ”Returning consumer confidence has done little to benefit retailers. The highly anticipated ‘Boris Bounce’ has clearly struggled to materialise in the embroiled retail sector, and looking ahead Covid-19 isn’t likely to help matters.

“February saw the UK get hit by one storm after another, so it’s unsurprising that online fared fractionally better than the high street. Generally though, demand for non-food items remains woefully low.

“The coming weeks will be of key importance to the sector. Retailers will be hoping that the chancellor can provide stability and certainty after prolonged volatility and uncertainty. Business rates will be front of mind for many, but it remains to be seen whether any form of relief will be offered. Even then, that relief could be too little too late for some of those struggling.”